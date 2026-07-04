A single blood draw to detect multiple cancers at Apollo

CHENNAI: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) on Friday announced the launch of India’s first blood-based multi-cancer detection test by introducing Guardant Health’s Shield Multi-Cancer Detection (MCD) test through a partnership with Zydus Lifesciences.
The collaboration, formalised through a MoU makes ACC the first healthcare institution in the country to provide access to the blood-based screening test, which is designed to detect cancer-associated signals across multiple cancer types in individuals aged 45 years and above who are at average risk.
The Shield MCD test is intended to detect cancers of the bladder, breast, colorectal region, oesophagus, stomach, liver, lung, ovary, pancreas and prostate from a single blood sample. Dr Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Early detection remains one of the most effective ways to improve cancer outcomes and that wider access to advanced screening technologies could strengthen cancer prevention efforts in India.”
Dr Harit K Chaturvedi, CEO-Clinical Head (oncology), stated that the test had demonstrated strong sensitivity and specificity for several cancers “but should be used under professional medical guidance as part of an appropriate screening strategy”.
Zydus Lifesciences MD Dr Sharvil Patel said that the partnership would expand access to precision diagnostics and complement existing cancer screening pathways. Guardant Health’s CEO Simranjit Singh said that the technology could support earlier clinical evaluation by identifying cancer-associated signals through a single blood draw.