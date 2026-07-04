A single blood draw to detect multiple cancers at Apollo

The collaboration, formalised through a MoU makes ACC the first healthcare institution in the country to provide access to the blood-based screening test, which is designed to detect cancer-associated signals across multiple cancer types in individuals aged 45 years and above who are at average risk.

The Shield MCD test is intended to detect cancers of the bladder, breast, colorectal region, oesophagus, stomach, liver, lung, ovary, pancreas and prostate from a single blood sample. Dr Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Early detection remains one of the most effective ways to improve cancer outcomes and that wider access to advanced screening technologies could strengthen cancer prevention efforts in India.”