A second chance at life : With 80 percent survival rate, Egmore’s ICH emerges as lifeline for kids battling cancer

Harish is one among more than 380 children who have undergone complex cancer surgeries at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children (ICH) between January 2021 and December 2025. The government-run tertiary centre has recorded a survival rate of over 80% among paediatric solid tumours cases, underscoring a quiet but powerful public health success story in Tamil Nadu.

"On average, we treat 70 to 80 solid tumour cases every year. In nearly 90percernt of them, surgery is the cornerstone of treatment," said Dr C Sankkara Barathi, head of Paediatric Surgery at ICH. "If detected in stage I, outcomes are excellent. Even in advanced stages, with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, we strive for the best possible results," he told DT Next.