A second chance at life : With 80 percent survival rate, Egmore’s ICH emerges as lifeline for kids battling cancer

CHENNAI: When three-year-old Harish Kumar was brought to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital after spotting blood in his urine, his parents feared the worst. What followed was a diagnosis of stage IV clear cell sarcoma of the kidney with bone metastasis, a rare and aggressive cancer. Four years later, Harish attends regular school, his disease stable, and his life reclaimed.
Harish is one among more than 380 children who have undergone complex cancer surgeries at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children (ICH) between January 2021 and December 2025. The government-run tertiary centre has recorded a survival rate of over 80% among paediatric solid tumours cases, underscoring a quiet but powerful public health success story in Tamil Nadu.
"On average, we treat 70 to 80 solid tumour cases every year. In nearly 90percernt of them, surgery is the cornerstone of treatment," said Dr C Sankkara Barathi, head of Paediatric Surgery at ICH. "If detected in stage I, outcomes are excellent. Even in advanced stages, with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, we strive for the best possible results," he told DT Next.
Harish’s affected kidney was removed in October 2021, followed by intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Though his scans later revealed stable bone metastasis, sustained oral chemotherapy for two years helped control the disease. "Today, he is active and goes to school. We never imagined this would be possible," his mother said, expressing gratitude for the treatment provided free of cost under the State insurance scheme.
Another survivor, Gowrish, first presented with a swelling in the chest wall at the age of two and a half. Diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, he underwent tumour excision, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. A recurrence in 2018 required the removal of two ribs and further treatment. Now 11, Gowrish attends school regularly. "We were devastated when it returned. The doctors did not give up. That gave us strength," his mother told this correspondent.
Similarly, Dharshan, diagnosed at 11 months with neuroblastoma extending into the spine, completed 14 cycles of chemotherapy. He’s 10 now and an ardent sports enthusiast.
Larshan, treated with chemotherapy and partial liver resection for hepatoblastoma at just three months of age, completed therapy in March 2025 and is thriving.
ICH manages both solid and liquid tumours, including around 100 paediatric blood cancer cases annually under a dedicated haematology wing. A new Rs 55-crore bone marrow transplant block is set to become operational soon, further strengthening capacity.
"Most childhood cancers arise from genetic changes and environmental factors. Liver cancers may also be linked to infections," Dr Sankkara Barathi said, urging parents to seek early medical attention for persistent fever, unusual swelling or blood in urine.
Hospital director Dr Madhivanan noted that 70-80 solid tumour cases are treated each year. "With multidisciplinary care and sustained follow-up, many of these children can return to normal life," he said.
The doctors also noted that nearly 90% of patients covered under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and NGOs supporting accommodation and food.