A season of fun, skills, creativity

The Little Theatre is hosting summer camps for children aged 2 to 4 years from May 4 to May 13 (excluding Saturdays and Sundays), between 4 pm and 5.30 pm. Each session will include a maximum of 10 toddlers, with one parent accompanying each child; no nannies allowed. This is a special opportunity for parents to bond with their toddlers.
The sessions are designed to stimulate imagination, support cognitive development, and help children understand and recognise their feelings and emotions. A separate camp for children aged 5 to 13 years will be held from May 14 to May 24. In addition to theatre, the camp will include activities in music, dance, and arts and crafts. The camps will be conducted at Cheriana. For more details, contact them via Instagram at @thelittletheatrechennai.
We often wish our children had learned life skills such as managing money, speaking confidently, handling emotions and presenting themselves well from a young age. School of Life is designed exactly for that: to help kids learn these essential skills through fun activities, games, and expert-led sessions. This programme offers a great opportunity for children to build confidence, understand money early and develop important life skills in an engaging environment. It is divided into two age groups: juniors (8-11 years) and seniors (12-16 years). The sessions will be held from May 20 to May 30 at Lady Andal School, Chetpet.
The Gift School, in association with YMCA Madras, has announced its summer camp starting on April 20 at the YMCA premises in Kottivakkam, near SRP Tools. The camp will run for one month and aims to help participants develop creative, artistic, and communication skills through structured sessions. Courses include photography, filmmaking, violin, guitar, keyboard, western dance, public speaking and academic English, among others. The programme is open to all age groups: children, teenagers, youth and adults, making it an inclusive learning opportunity for the community. Interested participants may
contact: 96774 65772.
If your child is looking to try their hand at cooking this summer, this is the perfect opportunity. In this cooking and baking workshop for teens (girls aged 12 and above), participants will learn how to make tandoori kebabs, momos, pasta, ice cream, cookies, bento cakes and more. The classes will be held at Chetpet. For details,
contact: 98401 98985.
Four Cups has come up with a fun, activity-based programme designed to build confidence, creativity and social skills. The camp is divided into two age groups: 5-8 years and 9-12 years, and will be held from May 18 to May 22. It promises hands-on creativity, confident expression (without pressure), meaningful friendships, and high-energy fun. The summer camp will take place at The Love Hope Company in T. Nagar. For details, contact: 91500 47110.