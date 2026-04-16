A season of fun, skills, creativity

Step into theatre this summer

The Little Theatre is hosting summer camps for children aged 2 to 4 years from May 4 to May 13 (excluding Saturdays and Sundays), between 4 pm and 5.30 pm. Each session will include a maximum of 10 toddlers, with one parent accompanying each child; no nannies allowed. This is a special opportunity for parents to bond with their toddlers.

The sessions are designed to stimulate imagination, support cognitive development, and help children understand and recognise their feelings and emotions. A separate camp for children aged 5 to 13 years will be held from May 14 to May 24. In addition to theatre, the camp will include activities in music, dance, and arts and crafts. The camps will be conducted at Cheriana. For more details, contact them via Instagram at @thelittletheatrechennai.