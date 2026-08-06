A Return to the Darkroom

For Varun Gupta, founder of Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation's Darkroom, the revival is rooted in a desire to reconnect with photography itself.

"Digital photography, of course, came and revolutionised photography, then came mobile phone photography, and now AI. But analogue photography has always been something personally I've been drawn to," he says, explaining that although he built his career in photography, film remained the medium that brought him the greatest creative satisfaction.

That personal journey eventually led to the creation of CPB's community darkroom, where photographers from complete beginners to experienced can learn, experiment and practice analogue photography together.

"Film photography has its own slowness and charm that one must experience," Varun says. Going to the roots of photography, requiring light and chemicals to interact to produce an image, is a search for authenticity.

For Chennai-based analogue photography enthusiast Pugalendhi, film first entered his life not through photography, but through journaling.

The very first time that I got introduced to film photography was for the purpose of journaling, he says. "It slows you down. When you are taking photographs on film, you become more intentional. You admire things. You look at the intricacies of the place or the art or the event. You think and then take a photo."

That slower way eventually changed the way he documented his own life.

"One of the cons of digital photography is it being digital," he says. "With film, you notice details. You admire the moment instead of rushing through it. That's why I call it intentional documentation," he explains. That inconvenience creates a little friction, and that friction makes us more present.”

Film demands patience, A photographer must finish the roll, send it for development, wait for scanning or printing and only then discover the results. says Pugalendhi

That experience is now drawing many first-time photographers to Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation's Darkroom, where workshops introduce participants to every stage of analogue photography from developing exposed film to making silver gelatin prints by hand.