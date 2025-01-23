A restored masterpiece exuding majestic grandeur

CHENNAI: We live in a world of fascinating cultures and heritage to explore. One such region, rich in history, culture, and architectural splendour, is Chettinad. In recent years, it has emerged as a sought-after destination for both local and international travellers. Chettinad refers to a cluster of 75 villages spread across the Sivaganga and Pudukottai districts, once home to the prosperous Chettiar community. This region is renowned for its thousands of grand mansions, each a testament to its rich heritage. While many of these architectural marvels are still inhabited, others stand as silent remnants of a glorious past.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited (ASPHL) has unveiled The Lotus Palace Chettinad, a heritage hotel under The Park Collection brand, in Kanadukathan near Karaikudi. This meticulously restored 17th-century palace beautifully preserves the Chettiar legacy, offering guests an immersive experience of the region’s rich history and architectural splendour.

We arrived in Kanadukathan on Pongal Day (January 14), excited to immerse ourselves in the region’s vibrant cultural heritage. Our adventure began with a heartwarming celebration of the Pongal festival, where locals and hotel guests came together to honour the harvest season. The joyful community spirit and festive atmosphere provided the perfect introduction to our journey through the beautiful world of Chettinad.

After a traditional breakfast, we set out on a guided walk through the village, led by Manikandan, a French language teacher with a deep love for his hometown. As we walked through the nearby Chettiar mansions, we were fascinated by the stories of their glorious past. These grand homes, once built to house large extended families under one roof, featured expansive layouts and intricate designs. While some mansions are lovingly maintained by caretakers, others stand abandoned, their grandeur slowly fading with time. Many families now reside elsewhere, returning only for special occasions like festivals and weddings. Some of these architectural gems are open to the public, allowing visitors to admire their craftsmanship and learn about their rich history. Manikandan says that several mansions are now used as settings for film shoots, blending a touch of modernity with their timeless charm.

Whether you're a devout believer or a heritage enthusiast, you can explore the numerous ancient temples scattered across the villages in and around Chettinad, some of which date back to the 7th century. One among them is the Pillayarpatti Temple, one of the oldest cave temples in Tamil Nadu, famous for its unique two-handed depiction of Lord Ganesha. Since it was the Pongal festival, thousands of devotees were seen seeking blessings at the temples in the village.

After exploring the mansions, we visited a traditional handloom weaving unit where the iconic Chettinad sarees are crafted with exceptional craftsmanship. Celebrated for their striking colour combinations and intricate patterns, these sarees have become cherished keepsakes for visitors. We also explored Karaikudi's antique markets, where remnants of the Chettiars' once-great wealth are on display. From vintage furniture to curios and collectables, these charming stores offer a captivating glimpse into the region’s affluent past.

Lunch at the hotel’s 86 Pillars restaurant was a highlight of the day. Named after the 86 intricately carved pillars that adorn the mansion’s halls, the restaurant offers a journey through Chettinad’s bold, spice-laden cuisine. The stained-glass windows, depicting scenes from the Ramayana, enhance the restaurant’s unique ambience, paying homage to the mansion’s history as a venue for Ramayana recitals.

The following day, we visited one of the renowned Athangudi tile factories. Famous for their distinct geometric patterns and colours, these handmade tiles are a hallmark of Chettinad architecture. Crafted from local soil using traditional techniques passed down through generations, these tiles adorn many of the region’s historic homes, including The Lotus Palace, where the floors are decorated with turquoise and black tiles.

Back at the hotel, we enjoyed a relaxing high tea experience in the Red Room, a space adorned with exquisite Burmese lacquer. Here, guests can unwind with a cup of filter coffee or masala tea, accompanied by a selection of local snacks like Paniyaram, Vadai, and Kozhukattai — all traditionally made for special occasions.

As we explored the hotel, it became evident that every room and corner of The Lotus Palace blends history with modern luxury. The 15 rooms combine antique furniture with contemporary design, offering guests a harmonious mix of the old and the new. Whether lounging in the spacious courtyards or enjoying the luxurious interiors, every detail of the property reflects Chettinad’s rich legacy.

To round off our journey, we visited the Pillaiyarpatti Vintage Car and Camera Museum, home to an incredible collection of vintage cars, radios, gramophones, and more. We also explored the nearby Siravayal Jallikattu Arena, where the thrilling bull-taming sport was set to take place the following day.

A commitment to preservation

Architect Kaushik Mukherjee and his team took a bold approach to restoring The Lotus Palace, merging traditional Chettinad elements with modern design. The preserved Burmese teak wood doors open to airy courtyards with stone-carved pillars, preserving the building's original charm. The design also honours the Sahasradala Padma (1000-petal lotus), a symbol deeply rooted in Chettinad culture.

As Priya Paul, Chairperson of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, shared, The Lotus Palace Chettinad exemplifies their commitment to preserving India’s diverse legacy. "We are thrilled to open The Lotus Palace Chettinad, celebrating its unique architectural style. By merging age-old traditions with contemporary luxury, we offer a space where global travellers can experience authenticity. This hotel is a testament to our dedication to honouring and preserving India’s legacy by transforming historic spaces into living stories. We look forward to creating extraordinary experiences for those seeking a unique blend of history, art, and culture," said Priya.

Interiors

Hotel Manager Kathiravan Karunanithi echoed this sentiment, emphasising the hotel’s adaptive reuse. "The Lotus Palace is a magnificent testament to Chettinad architecture, beautifully embracing adaptive reuse to preserve its rich heritage while meeting the needs of modern travellers. We've curated immersive experiences to offer a true taste of Chettinad — from its food to cultural activities and more,” added Kathiravan.