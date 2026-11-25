CHENNAI: With preparations for the Margazhi music and dance season gathering pace across sabhas, a new initiative is set to bring a different kind of musical engagement to the city. Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh, Sangita Kalanidhi Designate, in collaboration with The Music Academy, will present Musiciq - An Interactive Quiz on November 29.
Scheduled for 10 am at The Music Academy's Mini Hall, Musiciq is designed for young Carnatic music students between the ages of 18 and 35.
Focusing on the Saraswathi Veena and the wider world of Carnatic music, the initiative hopes to encourage students to explore the art form beyond the process of learning and performing compositions.
For Jayanthi Kumaresh, the idea stems from the belief that musical learning extends well beyond regular practice and performance. While students spend years mastering their instruments and developing their musical abilities, understanding the history, composers, compositions and evolution of the tradition is equally important.
“As musicians, we spend years learning and practising our art, but there is so much more to discover beyond performance. Understanding the composers, compositions, instruments, history and evolution of a musical tradition is equally important. I believe it is essential to create opportunities for young musicians to explore these dimensions in engaging and interactive ways,” she says.
The quiz will cover aspects of the Saraswathi Veena and Carnatic music, bringing together musical knowledge and curiosity in an interactive format. “ Musiciq is an attempt to introduce a new activity that brings learning and curiosity together, encouraging the next generation to challenge themselves, test their musical knowledge, learn from one another and discover the joy of exploring the art form beyond the stage,” adds Jayanthi.
While the quiz is primarily intended for Carnatic music students aged 18 to 35, audiences are also welcome to attend and watch the proceedings. An exclusive audience round has been planned, allowing those present to participate in the quiz and stand a chance to win prizes.