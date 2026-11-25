Scheduled for 10 am at The Music Academy's Mini Hall, Musiciq is designed for young Carnatic music students between the ages of 18 and 35.

Focusing on the Saraswathi Veena and the wider world of Carnatic music, the initiative hopes to encourage students to explore the art form beyond the process of learning and performing compositions.

For Jayanthi Kumaresh, the idea stems from the belief that musical learning extends well beyond regular practice and performance. While students spend years mastering their instruments and developing their musical abilities, understanding the history, composers, compositions and evolution of the tradition is equally important.