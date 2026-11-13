A passport to explore Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: For most people, a visit to a new place is remembered through photographs, videos or souvenirs. But what if your next trip across Tamil Nadu came with a passport of its own? One that takes you through historic post offices and heritage destinations, leaving behind a special postal cancellation as proof of every visit? The Tamil Nadu Postal Circle's Philately Passport brings this idea to life, encouraging people to explore the state while collecting special pictorial cancellations from different post offices.
Priced at Rs 650, the Philately Passport is available at the Philatelic Bureau at Anna Salai Head Post Office in Chennai. It brings together existing Permanent Pictorial Cancellations in a collectable passport format, allowing visitors to record their journeys through dated postal impressions. The initiative covers 58 identified locations, including historically significant places and heritage post office buildings.
Explaining the idea, E Sundareshwari, Assistant Director – PG, Inspection and Philately, says the objective was to give people another reason to visit places and make their journeys memorable. "With this passport, people have a reason to visit a post office, collect a cancellation and have a tangible record of their visit. It also serves as proof of the date they visited a particular place. That was our goal," she says.
She adds that the passport brings existing cancellations together in a format that people across age groups can enjoy. "Even after 10 years, when someone opens this passport, they will be excited to see the dates and remember the places they visited. We want to encourage curiosity and make people travel more. Interestingly, we are seeing interest from ordinary members of the public, not just established philatelists," she adds.
For Pavan Kumar, a traveller and content creator, the passport has added another dimension to his journeys. Having collected cancellations from Chennai GPO, Mylapore SO, Anna Salai HO, Puducherry HO and Madras University SO, he says the experience has made him curious about the history of individual post offices.
"I enjoy exploring small towns, villages and places that people do not usually visit. The idea of collecting something unique from every place I travel to is exciting. Even if I visit a town for another reason, I might now look for its post office and collect a cancellation," he says. Having explored offbeat destinations in Kashmir, including Keran, Gurez and Teetwal, Pavan believes the initiative could encourage people to discover lesser-known places across Tamil Nadu and even turn into an interesting road-trip activity.
For him, the experience is as much about preserving memories as collecting cancellations. "We take hundreds of pictures, and most of them eventually remain in our phones. A physical passport is different. Years later, when you open it and see a cancellation from a particular place, you'll remember the journey behind it. You can actually hold that memory in your hands," he says.
For Subramanian, a content creator, the initiative has rekindled a childhood passion. "I was a stamp collector long before I developed an interest in food. I started collecting stamps when I was just 10 years old, so philately has always been close to my heart. This was like bringing the child in me alive again," says Subramanian. After coming across the initiative through social media posts by Bengaluru-based influencers, he made it a point to attend its launch in Tamil Nadu.
The appeal extends beyond individual collectors. Divya Aravind, a family travel and lifestyle content creator, purchased the passport with her family after discovering the initiative. Having bought it from the Anna Road Philatelic Bureau, her family collected its first cancellation there.
"When I shared the experience on Instagram, I was surprised by how many people were curious about it, asking where they could buy the passport and how they could collect the cancellations," she says. Divya believes it could be a meaningful activity for families with children, introducing them to stamp collecting while encouraging them to learn about different places. Her suggestion for a future Chennai cancellation is the Madras Lighthouse, which she feels represents the city's maritime history and coastal identity.
With interest emerging from travellers, content creators, families and conventional collectors, the Postal Circle is also looking at expanding the initiative. Sundareshwari says future additions will depend on public response, with the department hoping to take the concept further.
Having completed the four Chennai locations, Subramanian is looking forward to collecting cancellations from other parts of the state, including Coimbatore. Rather than rushing to complete the passport, he hopes to do so at a comfortable pace over a year. "Some of these post offices were built during the British era, making the buildings themselves fascinating to explore. I probably hadn't visited a post office in nearly a decade, and this initiative has given me a reason to go back," he adds. He also points to destinations such as Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, Kancheepuram and Gingee Fort as interesting places to explore through the initiative.