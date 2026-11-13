A passport to explore Tamil Nadu

She adds that the passport brings existing cancellations together in a format that people across age groups can enjoy. "Even after 10 years, when someone opens this passport, they will be excited to see the dates and remember the places they visited. We want to encourage curiosity and make people travel more. Interestingly, we are seeing interest from ordinary members of the public, not just established philatelists," she adds.

For Pavan Kumar, a traveller and content creator, the passport has added another dimension to his journeys. Having collected cancellations from Chennai GPO, Mylapore SO, Anna Salai HO, Puducherry HO and Madras University SO, he says the experience has made him curious about the history of individual post offices.

"I enjoy exploring small towns, villages and places that people do not usually visit. The idea of collecting something unique from every place I travel to is exciting. Even if I visit a town for another reason, I might now look for its post office and collect a cancellation," he says. Having explored offbeat destinations in Kashmir, including Keran, Gurez and Teetwal, Pavan believes the initiative could encourage people to discover lesser-known places across Tamil Nadu and even turn into an interesting road-trip activity.