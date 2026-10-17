A nine-day celebration of culture and creativity

CHENNAI: CK Wonder Kidz is celebrating Navaratri with a nine-day Golu inspired by the Chota Char Dham pilgrimage destinations of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. Centred on the theme ‘Divine Energy, Culture, Creativity, Win at Life’, the celebrations introduce children to India’s spiritual and cultural heritage through storytelling, creative activities and shared experiences.
The themed display brings the four sacred destinations to life, connecting traditional practices with early childhood learning. Rooted in the school’s Win at Life philosophy, the initiative encourages children to explore their heritage, express their creativity and learn about values that shape their formative years. Teachers and staff have collaborated to curate the Golu and its accompanying activities.
Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Executive Director, CK Group of Educational Institutions, said, “Early childhood is when curiosity begins to shape character. When children experience culture through stories, music, movement and shared celebrations, they develop an appreciation for their roots while learning to express themselves with confidence. As I always say, when we elevate a life, we elevate generations. As educators, our role is to create environments where children feel encouraged to explore, participate and discover the values that help them grow into thoughtful and compassionate individuals.”
Running from October 11 to 19, the celebrations feature daily pujas, floral decorations, kolams, music and prasadam. The Golu displays also introduce children to global sustainability through selected United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).