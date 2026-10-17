A nine-day celebration of culture and creativity

Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Executive Director, CK Group of Educational Institutions, said, “Early childhood is when curiosity begins to shape character. When children experience culture through stories, music, movement and shared celebrations, they develop an appreciation for their roots while learning to express themselves with confidence. As I always say, when we elevate a life, we elevate generations. As educators, our role is to create environments where children feel encouraged to explore, participate and discover the values that help them grow into thoughtful and compassionate individuals.”