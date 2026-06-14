A night of homegrown music

CHENNAI: Chennai’s independent music scene will take centre stage with Hometown Heat, a live music showcase by Summer Bang that celebrates some of the city’s emerging artists.
Scheduled for June 20 at The Spotted Deer, The Palomar by Crossway on ECR, the event will bring together a mix of singer-songwriters, hip-hop acts and alternative musicians for an evening of original music.
The line-up features Anjali Manoharan, Stefany Vatz, Sammie, SKA, Panda and Kavya, each bringing their own style and sound to the stage.
The event aims to allow audiences to discover fresh talent while supporting Chennai’s growing independent music community.
Set against the lively backdrop of The Spotted Deer, Hometown Heat promises an evening of live performances, new music and creative expression. The event begins at 5.30 pm.