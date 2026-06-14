A night of homegrown music

Scheduled for June 20 at The Spotted Deer, The Palomar by Crossway on ECR, the event will bring together a mix of singer-songwriters, hip-hop acts and alternative musicians for an evening of original music.

The line-up features Anjali Manoharan, Stefany Vatz, Sammie, SKA, Panda and Kavya, each bringing their own style and sound to the stage.