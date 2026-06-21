A new voice from Chennai's indie scene

Independent music has created opportunities for young artistes to collaborate beyond geographical and linguistic boundaries, and Kaadhal Yaathiriye is an example of that. The song features lyrics by Thamizh and vocals by singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, whom Rudh discovered online. "For the female vocals, I wanted to work with someone new who hadn't sung in Tamil before and had an interesting voice. I was scrolling through Instagram, and one reel made me think: This is the voice I need. I sent her the scratch, she loved it, and we started working on it. The biggest learning has been that making good music is only half the job. As an independent artiste, you also have to understand branding, content, networking and how to connect with an audience. I've also learned that consistency matters more than chasing overnight success. Every release teaches you something new, and that helps you become better with every song," he recalls.