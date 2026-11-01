A meeting of minds and mediums at curator Nivetha Mailasini’s The Madras Wrap

CHENNAI: Chennai’s contemporary art scene is set to witness a coming together of diverse artistic voices with The Madras Warp, a group exhibition featuring 16 artists, curated by Nivetha Mailasini. Scheduled to be held from November 1 to 7, at Lalit Kala Akademi, the exhibition brings together works spanning painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking, ceramics, mixed media and installations. Moving away from the idea of a common theme, the show allows each artist to present their work in their style, bringing different creative approaches and interpretations into one shared space.
The title The Madras Warp draws inspiration from the warp threads that form the foundation of a woven fabric. Just as individual threads come together to create something larger, the exhibition brings together artists with different personalities, experiences and ways of looking at art, while allowing each to retain their individuality. Most of the participating artists share an association with the Government College of Fine Arts and have since developed distinct creative practices. Each artist has created a new body of work especially for this exhibition, making it an opportunity to present their current explorations rather than revisit familiar works.
For Nivetha Mailasini, a visual artist, curator and arts manager, the idea emerged from her long-standing association with the participating artists. Having known them and followed their practices over the years, she was familiar with their individual strengths, interests and artistic sensibilities. "I know all the participating artists personally. I have seen their work, understood their ideologies and followed their artistic journeys. I wanted to bring these different practices together and see how they could exist alongside one another without having to fit into a particular theme," she says.
Explaining the thought behind the title and the decision to keep the exhibition theme-free, Nivetha says, "Most group exhibitions attempt to bring artists together around a particular subject or concept. With this exhibition, we wanted to approach it differently. Beyond the mediums they work with, every artist has a distinct personality, a way of understanding art and a way of seeing the world. That individuality is what we wanted to bring together. The idea of the warp is about bringing all these different threads together while allowing each one to retain its own identity." She adds that the exhibition came together organically, with the initial thought of doing a group show gradually taking shape into a greater collaborative effort. The Madras Warp brings together 16 artists. Apoorva Kappagantula explores the possibilities of clay through functional and sculptural ceramics, while Neppoliyan brings together pottery, ceramics and installation practices. Catherine Alexander's botanical illustrations and print designs draw from her close observation of flora and the natural world. Hemant Kumar moves between printmaking, wildlife photography and astrophotography, bringing together his interests in art, technology and nature. Meanwhile, Vineesh Vijayan is known for his hyper-realistic sculptures, while Vibhav Badarinath Kasal experiments with abstract painting, kinetic sculptures and interactive technology. The exhibition also features the visual storytelling practices of Kiran Babu and Maran Rajapandian, alongside the mixed-media explorations of Helen Jenifer and the interdisciplinary works of Vidya Lalgudi Jaishankar.
For Nivetha, however, the intention goes beyond simply displaying a collection of artworks. "For me, The Madras Warp is about bringing people together through art. Every artist has their own journey, interests, experiences, and way of seeing the world. I wanted to create a space where these differences could exist together without losing their individuality. I hope that visitors will take their time with the artworks, discover something new, experience different perspectives and connect with the artists and their stories. Sometimes, a simple conversation around a work of art can be the beginning of a meaningful connection. Art can be experienced in countless ways, touching each of us differently. In its own quiet way, it becomes a soulful companion, bringing comfort, connection, and meaning to our lives," concludes the artist.*