A meeting of minds and mediums at curator Nivetha Mailasini’s The Madras Wrap

The title The Madras Warp draws inspiration from the warp threads that form the foundation of a woven fabric. Just as individual threads come together to create something larger, the exhibition brings together artists with different personalities, experiences and ways of looking at art, while allowing each to retain their individuality. Most of the participating artists share an association with the Government College of Fine Arts and have since developed distinct creative practices. Each artist has created a new body of work especially for this exhibition, making it an opportunity to present their current explorations rather than revisit familiar works.

For Nivetha Mailasini, a visual artist, curator and arts manager, the idea emerged from her long-standing association with the participating artists. Having known them and followed their practices over the years, she was familiar with their individual strengths, interests and artistic sensibilities. "I know all the participating artists personally. I have seen their work, understood their ideologies and followed their artistic journeys. I wanted to bring these different practices together and see how they could exist alongside one another without having to fit into a particular theme," she says.