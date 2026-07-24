A little Punjab in Chennai

Among the dishes sampled,the Kadhi Chawal was among the highlights. The yoghurt-based curry had a smooth, velvety consistency with just the right amount of tanginess, making it light yet comforting.

The soft pakoras soaked in the kadhi soaked up the flavours beautifully, adding texture without overpowering the dish.

For dessert, the Sooji Halwa offered a fragrant finish. Infused with the aroma of saffron, it was rich without being overly sweet, allowing the flavour of the semolina and ghee to shine through.