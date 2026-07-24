A little Punjab in Chennai

CHENNAI: Not every dish on the table demands attention with bold spices or rich gravies. Some leave a lasting impression through their simplicity, and that was the case with a few of the Amritsari classics served at The Kitchen by Chef Deepa. While the menu features familiar favourites such as parathas, kulchas and chole bhature, it was the homestyle offerings that stood out.
Among the dishes sampled,the Kadhi Chawal was among the highlights. The yoghurt-based curry had a smooth, velvety consistency with just the right amount of tanginess, making it light yet comforting.
The soft pakoras soaked in the kadhi soaked up the flavours beautifully, adding texture without overpowering the dish.
For dessert, the Sooji Halwa offered a fragrant finish. Infused with the aroma of saffron, it was rich without being overly sweet, allowing the flavour of the semolina and ghee to shine through.
The meal was rounded off with a chilled glass of Amritsari Shikanji brought the meal together with its refreshing combination of fresh lemon juice, mint, rose water and black salt.
The Kitchen by Chef Deepa operates as a cloud kitchen from Taramani, with the menu available for delivery across Chennai through food delivery apps .