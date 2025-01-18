A life spent in pursuit of both spirituality and music

CHENNAI: For Sr. Margaret Bastin, life has always been a harmonious blend of selfless service and an unwavering passion for Carnatic music. A recipient of the prestigious Musicologist Award 2024 from The Music Academy, Sr. Margaret's contributions to music and the community are a reflection of her commitment to both art and spirituality. In an exclusive conversation with DT Next, she shares insights into her incredible journey — from discovering her calling in Carnatic music to her thoughts on the changing landscape of the music scene.

A calling to Carnatic music

When Margaret joined the Congregation of Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph (FSJ) in 1980 and became a nun, little did she know that Carnatic music would become her calling. Actively involved in church choirs, her melodious voice quickly gained admiration within the community. When it was time to pursue her undergraduate studies, music seemed like a natural choice. “My congregation sent me to study music. I pursued a degree in classical music from Queen Mary’s College, graduating in 1986,” Sr. Margaret recalls.

Her academic journey continued beyond that. She completed her M.A., M.Phil., and Ph.D. in Music from the University of Madras. Additionally, she earned Master’s degrees in Guidance and Counselling from Mother Teresa University, and in Human Excellence in Yoga from Bharathiar University. Sr. Margaret is the first nun in South India to receive a doctorate in South Indian classical music.

Facing challenges and advocating for inclusivity

Although Sr. Margaret isn’t as active in public Carnatic music performances, she stays closely connected to the music scene. “The Carnatic music landscape has evolved significantly over the years. It has become more inclusive, and I’m truly heartened to see so many new developments. For someone like me, who has witnessed the changes, it’s incredibly gratifying to be part of this transformation,” she says with a smile.

Despite the positive changes, Sr. Margaret acknowledges that challenges still exist. “Any particular religion, caste, or group don’t bind Carnatic music. It should be open to everyone, regardless of background. I am grateful for the many people who encourage and support me in my musical journey,” she says candidly.

Sr. Margaret is a firm believer that music should transcend boundaries and reach all corners of society, and she continues to advocate for inclusivity in the world of Carnatic music.

Musical inspirations

When asked about her musical influences, Sr. Margaret quickly replies. “Many have inspired me, but if I had to choose, I would say my favourite musicians are K.V. Narayanaswamy, M.S. Subbulakshmi, and Arimalam S. Padmanabhan,” she shares warmly.

Shaping the future through education

After completing her studies, Sr. Margaret returned to her duties within the religious community while continuing to explore her academic and musical pursuits. While at Madras University, one of her professors, Dr Seetha, recognised her proficiency in Tamil and encouraged her to delve into Tamil music and research. “This encouragement led me to research Tamil epics, particularly the Silappatikaram. I have authored several books on the subject, including Innisai Cilambu, Innisai Yazh, Isai Tamizh Thiram, Kalai Charal, Tamizhar Isai Iyal, Silambu Ennum Isai Natiyakkalanjiyam, abridged form of Karunamritha Sagaram of Abraham Panditar and commentary for Veeramamunivars Thembavani,” she says.

In 1999, Sr. Margaret took on a teaching role at Mother Teresa Women's University in Kodaikanal. Later, she served as Principal of Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts in Tiruchirapalli for 14 years. From 2018 to 2023, she was the Principal of St. Joseph’s Arts and Science College for Women in Singampunari, Sivagangai district, and now serves as its Secretary.

Sr. Margaret Bastin’s contributions as an academician and vocalist have inspired countless individuals. Whether in her role as a mentor, scholar, or performer, Sr. Margaret’s legacy continues to shape the world of Carnatic music and beyond.