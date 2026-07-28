North Chennai photographer Noor Nisha captures lives behind a changing coast

A Digital Journalism graduate and a 2025 Pari Fellow, Noor’s work centres on working-class communities, political movements and the changing landscapes they call home. Her photographs have also appeared in several publications.

“I’ve always been interested in photographing marginalised communities, their livelihoods and the struggles they go through. For me, photography is a way of telling their stories,” she says.

One of her ongoing projects, Working the Waters of Pazhaverkadu, looks at how the changing coastline and the loss of biodiversity are affecting fishing communities in North Chennai. “I am from North Chennai, so Ennore and Pulicat were places I already knew. I first wanted to document biodiversity, but as I spent more time there, I realised the bigger story was about the people.