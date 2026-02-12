A lecture on understanding, managing Parkinson’s on February 15

CHENNAI: Parivarthan for Parkinson’s Foundation is hosting a special lecture on Understanding and Managing Parkinson’s on February 15 (Sunday) at 11 am at The Learning Community at Quest, Besant Nagar.
The session will be led by Dr MR Murali, an allergist and immunologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston.
This session aims to equip attendees with essential knowledge about Parkinson’s, address common misconceptions, and highlight practical approaches to managing it over time. The event is open to people with Parkinson’s, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about the condition.
Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder that typically appears after age 60.
Early signs are often subtle and begin on one side like a slight tremor in one hand, loss of smell, sleep dysfunction, constipation, and a 'masked' facial expression. While no cure exists, medications, therapies, and, in severe cases, deep brain stimulation (DBS) help manage symptoms.
To attend, register by calling or messaging +91 96000 52531. Fore more information, visit www.parivarthanforparkinsons.org