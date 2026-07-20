A+ history sheeter attacks cop to flee, nabbed after firing near Tirumudivakkam

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police shot and arrested a notorious criminal after he allegedly attacked a head constable with a machete while attempting to escape near Tirumudivakkam during the early hours of Sunday (July 19).
An accomplice of the history sheeter was also apprehended.
Karuppu alias Tamil Alagu (24) is a A+ category rowdy with over a dozen criminal cases against him including murder, attempt to murder among others.
The Tirumudivakkam police received a tip off that Karuppu and his associate, Surya, were making country bombs in a forested area to attack the members of their rival gang. Following this, a special team comprising personnel from Tirumudivakkam, Kundrathur and Sankar Nagar police stations was formed and placed the duo under surveillance.
Acting on an alert in the early hours of Sunday, inspector Muthukumar of Tirumudivakkam station led the team to a dense thicket in Kavanur near Kundrathur, where the two were allegedly making crude bombs. The police surrounded them at gunpoint and ordered them to surrender.
However, the men allegedly pulled out sickles and threatened the officials. In their attempt to flee, they attacked head constable Vijayakumar with a sickle, injuring his hand.
According to the police fearing for the team's safety, sub-inspector Manikandan fired one round in self-defence, hitting Karuppu in the right ankle. He collapsed on the spot with bleeding injuries. The team then overpowered and arrested his associate.
Both the injured history sheeter and the injured constable were given first aid at the Tambaram District Government Hospital and later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for further treatment.
A case has been registered at Tirumudivakkam police station. Investigations are on to find out which rival gang the duo was targeting with the bombs.