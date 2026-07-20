A+ history sheeter attacks cop to flee, nabbed after firing near Tirumudivakkam

Acting on an alert in the early hours of Sunday, inspector Muthukumar of Tirumudivakkam station led the team to a dense thicket in Kavanur near Kundrathur, where the two were allegedly making crude bombs. The police surrounded them at gunpoint and ordered them to surrender.

However, the men allegedly pulled out sickles and threatened the officials. In their attempt to flee, they attacked head constable Vijayakumar with a sickle, injuring his hand.

According to the police fearing for the team's safety, sub-inspector Manikandan fired one round in self-defence, hitting Karuppu in the right ankle. He collapsed on the spot with bleeding injuries. The team then overpowered and arrested his associate.