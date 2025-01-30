A grand celebration of India’s automotive legacy

CHENNAI: If you’ve been dreaming of seeing a classic Chevy Impala, a 1949 Buick Super, or a 1956 Dodge up close, here’s your chance. This Sunday, the Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI) presents a stunning display of over 80 vintage and classic vehicles from across the country. Titled Heritage Rollers 2025, the event will take place on February 2 at Hotel Turyaa, Rayala Techno Park Campus, OMR. Classic cars from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal will be on display. This is the second Heritage Rollers event in Chennai, with the first held in August 2023.

Heritage Rollers 2025 will showcase a range of pre- and post-war European and American models and iconic Indian classics. Some of these vehicles belonged to prominent royal families, adding a touch of regal history to the display.

Ranjit Pratap, President of HCAI, shares that prestigious brands such as Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Mercedes, Cadillac, Lancia, MG, Ford, Buick, Chevrolet, and Studebaker will be showcased alongside iconic motorcycles like BSA, Norton, Yamaha, and Honda. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for car collectors, enthusiasts, and connoisseurs to celebrate vintage automobiles' beauty, craftsmanship, and timeless appeal. Many participants have travelled thousands of kilometres with their cars to be part of this show," he says.

1960 Chevy Impala

He also highlights a unique aspect of the exhibition — including modern classics. "Though 30 to 40 years old, these cars are more contemporary compared to the classics of the '50s and '60s. They represent the evolution of automotive design over the decades, each carrying a distinct style, character, and charm rarely found in today’s cars. This segment will be a showstopper, especially for young enthusiasts who are beginning to explore the hobby of collecting vintage cars," he tells DT Next.

Ranjit, a passionate admirer of history and vintage cars, hopes the new generation will appreciate the craftsmanship of the past. “These timeless beauties, meticulously restored to perfection, are treasures for generations to admire and cherish. Cars, motorcycles, and bikes have played a vital role in India’s post-independence journey, and vintage vehicles were truly built to last. At HCAI, we are committed to conserving and preserving these historic automobiles, each with its nostalgic story.”

Ranjit Pratap with a 1953 MG TD

At this one-day event, visitors can also interact with industry experts and fellow enthusiasts. The show will conclude with a rally from Chennai to Puducherry, featuring 25-30 vintage cars, flagged off early on February 3 from Hotel Turyaa, OMR.