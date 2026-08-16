A glimpse into Madras through its books

One of the highlights is Aside, a magazine launched in Chennai in 1977. Considered the country’s first city-based magazine, it ran for only a few years before being discontinued. Visitors can now see copies of the magazine and flip through its pages at the exhibition.

“The exhibition will display books, periodicals, magazines and other literary works on Chennai. There will be books that chronicle the city’s architecture, culture, politics and environment. Along with books, there will also be magazines that were published in the city,” says Arun Prasath, one of the exhibition convenors.