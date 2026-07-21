A fundraiser for heritage

"We have been organising Vastra Utsav every year and it has grown tremendously over time. Today, we can accommodate exhibitors from different parts of the country.

Apart from the exhibition, we organise heritage yatras, quiz programmes for children and present annual awards to talented artisans. The funds raised help support DakshinaChitra's programmes and activities throughout the year,” says Srilakshmi Mohan Rao, President of Friends of DakshinaChitra.

The funds generated through Vastra Utsav contribute towards DakshinaChitra's public outreach, educational initiatives and cultural programming. "The Friends of DakshinaChitra is a volunteer group of people who care deeply about art, culture, heritage and the environment. Every year, they organise Vastra Utsav to support the museum's programmes.

We depend greatly on the group not only for funds but also for their ideas, enthusiasm and support in many of our endeavours,” Maya Thiagarajan, Managing Trustee of DakshinaChitra, tells us.

Visitors can explore a range of handwoven textiles, sustainable fashion, traditional jewellery, handcrafted accessories and artisanal products. The exhibition has, over the years, become a platform for showcasing indigenous crafts and connecting artisans with a wider audience.

The story of Vastra Utsav goes back to 1998, when Friends of DakshinaChitra was formed to support the museum's activities. The exhibition was conceptualised by Kausalya Devi Apparao and has evolved from a small fundraising initiative into a cultural event on Chennai's calendar.

For Shantha, Convenor of Vastra Utsav, supporting artisans has always been at the heart of the exhibition. "We aim to encourage artisans and weavers and give them a platform to showcase their work. Visitors keep coming back because they know they will find something unique and handcrafted while also supporting a good cause," she says.