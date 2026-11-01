A fresh take on truffles and handmade pasta

Fresh truffles, he explains, are particularly sensitive to heat. They are shaved over hot pasta just before serving, allowing the residual heat to release their aroma without destroying it. The kitchen also pairs them with creamy ingredients such as burrata and mascarpone, which help retain their flavour.

Over the years, the menu has expanded beyond truffle-led preparations, with stuffed pastas featuring fillings such as lamb, prawns, chicken, crab, corn and mushrooms. The kitchen has also experimented with different pasta shapes, including cavatelli, keeping younger diners in mind. "Our focus at Elba has always been more than just truffles. Handmade pasta remains at the heart of our menu," says Ganesh.

On the table

The tasting began with milk buns, freshly baked, soft and fluffy, served with three varieties of butter — fresh truffle butter, pesto butter and black garlic butter. The buns were delightful on their own, but the different spreads made each bite more interesting. The truffle butter, in particular, offered a lovely introduction to the ingredient that defines much of ETC's identity.

The Truffalo Zucchini and Ricotta Balls were another standout. These crisp vegetarian bites, served with the restaurant's in-house truffle hot sauce, had a crunchy exterior and a spicy kick that worked particularly well with the filling. They were among the best starters of the meal and a preparation worth returning for.

The Corn Tortellini, filled with corn and spinach and served with cream sauce, was easily the highlight of the tasting and a must-try at ETC. The creamy base complemented the stuffed pasta beautifully, while the paprika sprinkled on top added another layer of flavour. Every bite was packed with flavour, with the filling and sauce coming together particularly well.

The Smoked Watermelon Carpaccio was perhaps the most unconventional plate on the table. Inspired by traditional carpaccio, which is usually prepared with meat or seafood, the kitchen slow-smokes watermelon for several hours to give it a texture and appearance reminiscent of cured meat. Served as a savoury preparation, the dish brings together the sweetness of watermelon with a mix of complementary flavours. It is an interesting departure from the usual way the fruit is served and reflects the kitchen's willingness to experiment.

"It brings together our approach to food: experimenting with familiar dishes, using interesting techniques and not being afraid to do things differently," says Ganesh.

For him, however, creativity must always be backed by flavour. "At ETC, we believe a dish should not just be inventive but, above all, taste good. The balance of flavours is what makes it memorable," he adds.

For the pasta course, the Fettuccine with Mushroom and Truffle stood out. ETC's emphasis on fresh truffles is evident in this preparation, where the flat pasta, button mushrooms and truffle come together in a well-seasoned dish. The seasoning was just right, and the truffle added depth without taking away from the other ingredients.