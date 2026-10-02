A first look at RmKV’s newest collection at Weaves & Wonders ‘26

The collection continues the brand’s focus on combining traditional handloom techniques with themes drawn from art, culture and history.

Over the years, RmKV has created more than 120 innovative sarees, including the Hamsadamayanthi, Grand Reversible Saree and the world’s longest theme-silk saree.

The brand is also known for its naturally dyed silk sarees, made using more than 100 natural ingredients, its patented 40 per cent lighter Lino silk and theme sarees inspired by civilisations across the world. Its innovations have earned it two National Awards, a Guinness World Record and several patents.

Among the highlights at the showcase is Ragamala, a silk saree that brings together music, art and weaving. Its pallu recreates eight Ragamala paintings from the 16th to 19th centuries, including Todi, Vasantha and Gauri Ragini, each representing the mood of its corresponding raga.