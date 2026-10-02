A first look at RmKV’s newest collection at Weaves & Wonders ‘26

CHENNAI: In its 102nd year, RmKV Silks is showcasing 18 innovative silk sarees as part of Weaves & Wonders ‘26 in Chennai.
The collection continues the brand’s focus on combining traditional handloom techniques with themes drawn from art, culture and history.
Over the years, RmKV has created more than 120 innovative sarees, including the Hamsadamayanthi, Grand Reversible Saree and the world’s longest theme-silk saree.
The brand is also known for its naturally dyed silk sarees, made using more than 100 natural ingredients, its patented 40 per cent lighter Lino silk and theme sarees inspired by civilisations across the world. Its innovations have earned it two National Awards, a Guinness World Record and several patents.
Among the highlights at the showcase is Ragamala, a silk saree that brings together music, art and weaving. Its pallu recreates eight Ragamala paintings from the 16th to 19th centuries, including Todi, Vasantha and Gauri Ragini, each representing the mood of its corresponding raga.
Kalpavruksham draws inspiration from the mythical Tree of Life. Its pallu features a handwoven representation of the tree with sprawling branches, complemented by floral zari buttas.
The Japanese Collection explores the country’s art and craft traditions through silk. Sashiko-Kasuti Reversible combines Kasuti embroidery from Karnataka with Japanese Sashiko embroidery, with a different colour palette on either side.
Japanese Indigo Naturals uses natural indigo dyeing to depict kimono-clad women and traditional Japanese motifs, while Woodblock Lino recreates Kawase Hasui’s Shiba Benten Ike on its pallu, drawing from Japanese woodblock art.
The collection also revisits traditional Indian motifs. Rettai Kili draws on the twin-parakeet motif popular in Tamil weaving and combines it with motifs such as kuyilkannu, vanki, mayil and yaanai.
Poo Thoranam translates the traditional floral decoration into a korvai saree, while Poo Gopuram takes inspiration from the silhouette of a temple gopuram and reimagines it through floral motifs.
Several sarees explore variations of the classic Madras kattam. Madras Kattam, Golden Pearl Kattam, Koorai Kattam and Chevvandhi Kattam reinterpret traditional checks with zari, silk and motifs rooted in Tamil weaving.
Other designs include Golden Kagome, inspired by Japanese lattice and floral motifs; Japanese Bijinga, based on Edo-period depictions of beautiful women; Muppagam Naturals, naturally dyed using ingredients including myrobalan, indigo, lac and sappan wood; and Kili Kodi Lino, which combines the lightness of Lino weave with traditional vine motifs.
Through Weaves & Wonders ‘26, RmKV continues its exploration of innovation while staying connected to the techniques and visual language of Indian handloom.