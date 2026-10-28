A different way to discover Tamil literature

Keeping the author and story a surprise, the founders hope to make discovering literature an experience driven by curiosity rather than obligation. “Today, we live in a world where we want to know everything before we experience anything,” says Kani. She wants audiences to approach a story with an open mind, whether they love it, dislike it or leave with mixed feelings. What matters is that they respond without preconceived opinions.

If she could bring one character to a Kathaipomaa session, Kani would choose Amba from the Mahabharata. Abducted by Bhishma with her sisters, Amba struggles to obtain justice when those she turns to fail her. “What I find fascinating about Amba is that she refuses to surrender, even when the odds are overwhelmingly against her,” Kani says. Amba's story raises questions about denied justice and how far someone might go when they refuse to accept defeat.

For Kani, storytelling is as much about understanding characters as telling their stories. In Jayakanthan’s Oru Manithan, Oru Veedu, Oru Ulagam, the protagonist Henry challenged her understanding of grief. Despite losing his beloved father, he continues to approach life with a certain lightness, questioning the expectation that grief must look a particular way. “Henry made me realise that grief does not have to look a particular way,” she says. The novel also made her reflect on how readily people judge others by appearances. There is no single way to grieve, love or express humanity, she says.