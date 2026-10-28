A different way to discover Tamil literature

CHENNAI: What if you walked into a room without knowing which story you were about to hear, who had written it or where it would take you? There are no familiar book covers or reviews, only a storyteller, a roomful of listeners and a story waiting to unfold. This is the idea behind Kathaipomaa, a storytelling initiative founded by Kani Thiru and Kirthika PremKumar. Known as the winner of Cooku with Comali Season 2 and a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 9, Kani uses her voice, expressions and humour to bring Tamil literary characters alive and leave listeners curious enough to pick up the books.
Keeping the author and story a surprise, the founders hope to make discovering literature an experience driven by curiosity rather than obligation. “Today, we live in a world where we want to know everything before we experience anything,” says Kani. She wants audiences to approach a story with an open mind, whether they love it, dislike it or leave with mixed feelings. What matters is that they respond without preconceived opinions.
If she could bring one character to a Kathaipomaa session, Kani would choose Amba from the Mahabharata. Abducted by Bhishma with her sisters, Amba struggles to obtain justice when those she turns to fail her. “What I find fascinating about Amba is that she refuses to surrender, even when the odds are overwhelmingly against her,” Kani says. Amba's story raises questions about denied justice and how far someone might go when they refuse to accept defeat.
For Kani, storytelling is as much about understanding characters as telling their stories. In Jayakanthan’s Oru Manithan, Oru Veedu, Oru Ulagam, the protagonist Henry challenged her understanding of grief. Despite losing his beloved father, he continues to approach life with a certain lightness, questioning the expectation that grief must look a particular way. “Henry made me realise that grief does not have to look a particular way,” she says. The novel also made her reflect on how readily people judge others by appearances. There is no single way to grieve, love or express humanity, she says.
Literature's ability to challenge assumptions makes familiar works worth revisiting. Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan continues to draw readers into its historical world through rich descriptions and memorable characters. Reading the novel allows each person to imagine Vandhiyathevan, his journeys and the landscapes around him. A film presents the director's interpretation, while a narrated story lets listeners create their own images through the storyteller's voice and expressions.
Kani says she has heard from people who began reading Ponniyin Selvan after listening to her narration. She sees storytelling not as a substitute for reading, but as a way to draw people towards books they might otherwise never discover.
One of the most rewarding aspects, she says, is seeing how differently a story resonates with each audience. Listeners might laugh unexpectedly or respond emotionally to a scene. Seeing them immersed in another world makes her more enthusiastic about storytelling.
For the next generation, she hopes to build a relationship with Tamil stories rooted in love rather than obligation. Their themes of desire, fear, relationships, mistakes and contradictions, she believes, remain as relevant today as ever.
For Kirthika, the experience of listening together is as important as the literature itself. The co-founders, who have been college friends for more than two decades, began with an intimate storytelling evening on Tamil New Year this year. Kathaipomaa has since completed seven editions and built a following of more than 13,500 people.
“I don’t believe people have lost their love for stories. Perhaps we’ve just stopped creating enough spaces for them,” Kirthika says.
Amid reels, streaming platforms and digital distractions, she believes there is value in sitting together and giving a story undivided attention. A line might make one listener laugh while a character's experience moves another to silence. Strangers can share an emotional experience without knowing one another.
Kathaipomaa brings familiar literary favourites alongside lesser-known writers and contemporary works. Making Tamil literature accessible does not mean simplifying its ideas, Kirthika says, but making the first step towards a book less intimidating. If an evening encourages someone to seek out an author or buy a book, it has served its purpose.
The initiative is expanding beyond Chennai, with an edition in Coimbatore. The founders hope to reach Tamil communities in Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and elsewhere.
“If Kathaipomaa can make someone feel closer to home, help a child discover the beauty of Tamil literature or bring a community together through a shared story, that would mean everything to us,” Kirthika says.
Kathaipomaa’s eighth edition will be held on October 31, from 5 pm to 7.30 pm, at Sukha Yoga & Wellness, RA Puram. Tickets are available through Kathaipomaa’s Instagram, KYN and Ticket9.