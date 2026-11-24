The evening will feature musicians Maarten Visser, Aravind Murali, Manukrishnan and Samuel Christopher, with guest vocalists Dhruv and Srie. Set against the architectural charm of Victoria Public Hall, the performance offers an opportunity to experience contemporary jazz in a setting steeped in the city's history.

Ahead of the performance on December 5, from 7 pm to 8.30 pm, Iwan Siemens, Head of Culture at the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, speaks about the choice of venue, jazz as a shared musical language and the possibilities of strengthening cultural exchanges between Germany and India.