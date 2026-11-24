CHENNAI: The historic Victoria Public Hall is set to become a meeting point for heritage and contemporary music on December 5, when the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai presents an evening of modern jazz. Bringing together musicians from different musical backgrounds, the concert will explore the spirit of jazz through improvisation, collaboration and a selection of much-loved jazz standards.
The evening will feature musicians Maarten Visser, Aravind Murali, Manukrishnan and Samuel Christopher, with guest vocalists Dhruv and Srie. Set against the architectural charm of Victoria Public Hall, the performance offers an opportunity to experience contemporary jazz in a setting steeped in the city's history.
Ahead of the performance on December 5, from 7 pm to 8.30 pm, Iwan Siemens, Head of Culture at the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, speaks about the choice of venue, jazz as a shared musical language and the possibilities of strengthening cultural exchanges between Germany and India.
What inspired the German Consulate General to bring a contemporary jazz concert to an iconic heritage venue like Victoria Public Hall?
We wanted to create a musical experience that brings together two important elements: cultural heritage and contemporary artistic expression. Victoria Public Hall is one of Chennai's historical landmarks, representing the city's rich cultural and architectural history. Presenting contemporary jazz in such a setting creates a fascinating dialogue between tradition and modernity.
Jazz has its roots in a different cultural landscape, yet it has evolved into a truly international art form. What makes it such an effective medium for bringing musicians and audiences from different cultures together?
I think the beauty of jazz lies in its universal language. Although it has its historical roots in African American musical traditions, jazz has developed into a truly global art form, constantly absorbing influences from different musical cultures. Jazz is fundamentally about dialogue, improvisation, listening and responding to one another.
How does the German Consulate General view music and the performing arts as a means of strengthening cultural ties between Germany and India, particularly in Chennai?
Germany and India have very rich and diverse cultural traditions, and we see enormous potential for bringing artists, musicians and audiences from both countries closer together. Chennai is a particularly interesting place for this exchange. It has an exceptionally vibrant cultural scene, with a strong classical music tradition as well as an increasingly diverse contemporary artistic landscape. Cultural cooperation helps build relationships between people, and these personal connections are important for the partnership between Germany and India.
Are there plans to take such musical collaborations beyond one-off performances and create more sustained exchanges between German and Indian musicians, artists and cultural institutions?
We believe that the greatest value of cultural exchange often emerges when individual events develop into longer-term relationships and collaborations.
A concert can be an excellent starting point, but we would like to see more opportunities for German and Indian artists to meet, work together and learn from one another. This could include joint performances, workshops, artist exchanges and cooperation between cultural institutions.