A cosmic and urban journey through Jagan’s canvases

Bringing together 84 works in oil, acrylic, mixed media and pen on paper, the exhibition explores the relationship between cosmic energy, urban life, nature and human connections. Organised into five thematic sections — Cosmic Realms, Urban Pulse, Inner Worlds, Nature & Flow, and Cosmic Kinship — the collection offers varied interpretations of the universe and everyday life.

For Jagan, the exhibition is also a personal homecoming. The son of the late Tamil writer JaRa Sundaresan, who wrote under the pen name Bakkiam Ramasami and was known for his Appusami Seethapathi stories, Jagan says he inherited his father's habit of closely observing people and events.