A contemporary take on memory, form and creative identity

As an only child during those years, she filled her world with these traditional wooden dolls, engaging in conversations, storytelling and imaginative exploration.

That deep childhood bond has stayed with her, eventually shaping her artistic journey. Today, through her work, Uma revives the traditional Marapachi dolls of South India, translating their sculptural geometry into a contemporary visual language while preserving their cultural essence. Along with her daughter Reya V and artist Dhenuka Nandhu, she will present her works at an exhibition titled Echoes of Form.

A multidisciplinary artist and founder of the Flying Rainbow Creative Art Centre, Uma says Marapachi dolls remain her favourite subject. “I’ve always been fascinated by dolls and toys, but Marapachi is what I connected with deeply as a child. I was an only child till 10, so these dolls became my companions. I had endless conversations and explorations with them. The form of any Marapachi doll would always remain the same, yet my imagination kept changing,” she says.