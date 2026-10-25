A canvas for every talent

CHENNAI: For artists with disabilities, finding a platform to showcase their work can be challenging. But the absence of opportunities does not mean an absence of talent. This is the idea behind Tattva, an inclusive art initiative by V-Excel Educational Trust that has grown from a small gathering of 30 to 40 artists into a festival featuring more than 270 participants.
The fifth edition of Tattva will take place from October 28 to November 1, bringing together artists from across Tamil Nadu and Kolkata for five days of exhibitions, workshops, live demonstrations and collaborative art activities.
“People with special needs do not always have enough opportunities or a big platform to showcase their talent. But that does not mean they lack talent. Tattva has created a space for them to showcase their work,” says Gayathri Suryanarayanan, head of the Youth Empowerment Services (YES) unit at V-Excel Educational Trust.
Having been associated with the festival since its first edition, Gayathri has witnessed the growth of both the event and its participants. She says the increasing number of registrations reflects how awareness about the platform has grown among artists, the institutions they attend and their families. “The participants’ parents are equally thrilled and excited. There is no competition here. Every artwork is unique and valued equally and we felicitate all the participating artists,” she adds.
The festival welcomes artists across age groups, from children aged four and above to senior participants. Its approach focuses on recognising individual creativity rather than ranking artists against one another. The process begins with selecting a theme and inviting registrations from across regions. Art kits, including brushes and palettes, are sent to participants, who create their works and return them to the organisers. The artworks are then framed and assessed by art experts, with selected works receiving awards. Every participating artist is felicitated.
For Gayathri, the most satisfying change has been the way people have begun to respond to the initiative. What started as a modest exhibition has developed into a larger platform for recognition, participation and exchange.
This year, Tattva will also place greater emphasis on helping participants explore new art forms. “On October 29, there will be workshops in decoupage, quilling, clay modelling, pottery and sculpting, conducted in association with Life and Art Academy. These artists may be creatively inclined, but they might not always have the opportunity to go out and learn a new technique or skill. We want to give them that exposure. If they discover an interest or aptitude for a particular art form, they can continue developing it,” Gayathri says.
The festival’s impact can be seen in the experiences of returning participants. Jeevan, who has been part of Tattva for the past three years, enjoys drawing landscapes and portraits and spends his weekends painting. “I like drawing landscapes and portraits. I also like cartoons. I feel happy to participate in Tattva and get a good response from the audience,” he says. Some of his paintings have also been selected for the art auction.
Annette, another participant, finds inspiration in nature. “I like drawing nature. I draw on alternate days and I also like reading English comic books,” she says. For artists such as Jeevan and Annette, Tattva offers an opportunity to share their interests with a wider audience and have their work appreciated beyond their immediate circles.
Organised around five thematic pillars, Drishti, Srishti, Anubhav, Vistara and Ekattva, Tattva extends beyond an art exhibition. The programme includes a collaborative mural exploring disability, creativity and inclusion, as well as live demonstrations and opportunities to purchase artworks. A special auction on October 25 at Hotel Savera will offer selected works to collectors and art enthusiasts, creating another avenue for artists to gain recognition and earn from their work.
The festival opens on October 28 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, with an inauguration, felicitation and the Tattva Stalwarts Awards. The October 29 workshops will be held at Sringeri Bharati Vidyashram, T. Nagar, followed by the mural activity at the Centre of Excellence for Autism, KK Nagar, on October 30. The art gallery and live demonstrations will be held on October 31 and November 1 at Tamil Nadu Dr J. Jayalalithaa University of Music and Fine Arts.