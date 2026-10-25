A canvas for every talent

The fifth edition of Tattva will take place from October 28 to November 1, bringing together artists from across Tamil Nadu and Kolkata for five days of exhibitions, workshops, live demonstrations and collaborative art activities.

“People with special needs do not always have enough opportunities or a big platform to showcase their talent. But that does not mean they lack talent. Tattva has created a space for them to showcase their work,” says Gayathri Suryanarayanan, head of the Youth Empowerment Services (YES) unit at V-Excel Educational Trust.

Having been associated with the festival since its first edition, Gayathri has witnessed the growth of both the event and its participants. She says the increasing number of registrations reflects how awareness about the platform has grown among artists, the institutions they attend and their families. “The participants’ parents are equally thrilled and excited. There is no competition here. Every artwork is unique and valued equally and we felicitate all the participating artists,” she adds.

The festival welcomes artists across age groups, from children aged four and above to senior participants. Its approach focuses on recognising individual creativity rather than ranking artists against one another. The process begins with selecting a theme and inviting registrations from across regions. Art kits, including brushes and palettes, are sent to participants, who create their works and return them to the organisers. The artworks are then framed and assessed by art experts, with selected works receiving awards. Every participating artist is felicitated.

For Gayathri, the most satisfying change has been the way people have begun to respond to the initiative. What started as a modest exhibition has developed into a larger platform for recognition, participation and exchange.