Artist Kalyani Pramod's 'The Last Glimpse' explores the biodiversity crisis

Kalyani also felt it was important to make the exhibition informative and accessible, especially for children and first-time visitors. “Every artwork explains the threat the species faces. I have also written a short four- to eight-line poem, almost in the voice of the animal asking for help. I have done this for every species. I wanted visitors, especially the younger generation, to understand what we are talking about and connect with the works,” she says. The exhibition is presented in collaboration with Common Threads Studio and the Alliance Française of Madras

Created using repurposed materials such as discarded fabric, paper, plastic, rusted nails, scrap metal and construction waste collected across Chennai, the artworks transform everyday waste into powerful visual stories. Using techniques including crochet, weaving, embroidery, punch needle, and other mixed-media practices, each piece captures a defining moment in a species’ decline while highlighting habitat destruction, climate change, illegal wildlife trade, overexploitation and biodiversity loss. Kalyani believes there is an urgent need for greater awareness about environmental issues. “A lot is happening around us. We see forest fires across the world, rising temperatures, and the effects of unchecked construction, which is contributing to landslides. The recent Wayanad landslide is one such example. I feel every person in society needs to stop and think before giving in to greed. Why do we keep constructing so much? We can live in only one house, but we want to own more. We can drive only one car, yet we always want more. Through my art, I am trying to raise these questions and make people, especially the younger generation, more sensitive to the world around them.”