A book, a battle and the will to write

A cultural writer and scholar with a keen interest in Indian art, music and philosophy, Lakshmi has authored over 200 articles for many publications. However, the journey of this book was different. Initially conceived as part of her doctoral research, it later took the form of articles before eventually becoming a book. Although the groundwork had been done years earlier, writing it while battling cancer brought challenges.

"When cancer hit me and that too with such intensity, I often felt as though I was writing with the sword of Damocles hanging over my head. I never knew when it would fall. That underlying uncertainty was always there," she recalls.

The physical and emotional demands of treatment were difficult to navigate, but Lakshmi found herself returning to her manuscript whenever she could. Describing the experience, she says, "I told my doctor that it was a battle between the desk and the bed and I am glad that the desk always won." It is perhaps this statement that best captures her determination to see the book through.

Interestingly, the central idea of the Yogasutras also became a source of strength during this period. "The primary tenet of the Yoga Sutra is that we are not merely bodies with souls, but souls with bodies. This perspective helped me draw upon my inner resilience and strength. The way the text guides you, step by step, towards realising this does not make it merely armchair philosophy. It provides a practical blueprint for life," the author says.