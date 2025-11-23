A 'blueming' addition

Long before they found their way into smoothie bowls, pancakes and global wellness trends, these indigo pearls thrived quietly in wild forests, cherished by indigenous communities for their healing properties and vibrant flavour. Over time, the journey of blueberries from rustic woodland shrubs to supermarket shelves became a tale of science, culture and culinary reinvention. Whether tossed into morning cereal, blended into a wellness drink or savoured fresh from the punnet, blueberries offer more than nourishment—they bring a burst of colour, a hint of heritage and a story worth savouring.

To shed more light on this lesser-known berry, the US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is hosting an exclusive USA Blueberries Master Class in Chennai, featuring live recipe demonstrations. Led by chef and the culinary director of Gangotree Foods, Raj Sethia, and with Raj Kapoor from USHBC conducting a special orientation, the event promises an engaging experience. Padma Shri awardee Dr Damodaran will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Known as a Culinary Adventurer and a pioneer in blending Indian flavours with pasta and pizza, Chef Raj Sethia states, “For this Master Class, I will demonstrate how to incorporate blueberries into pizza, rasgulla, salad, and crostini. Indian blueberries tend to be more sour than those from the US. Due to their versatility, the berry can be used as a topping in salads, much like how cherries are used today.”

Discussing the potential impact on the Indian culinary scene, Raj Kapoor comments, “Blueberries are in perfect harmony with India’s fast-evolving food trends, clean labels, functional nutrition, and exciting global fusion. Through this Master Class, we aim for chefs to see how easily blueberries can elevate both modern and traditional Indian dishes. Additionally, Indian consumers are seeking simple, smarter choices, and blueberries offer significant benefits — natural antioxidants, vibrant flavour, and versatility across cuisines. Even small adjustments, like adding blueberries, can considerably support better daily nutrition.”

The campaign will emphasise the health, flavour, and creative potential of blueberries.

Chef Raj Sethia considers the blueberry an underrated ingredient – and only now. He references mulberries as an example, remarking, “Though it has been around for ages, the fruit is relatively a recent addition to the Indian culinary landscape. People here typically know it as a syrup, a compote, or a berry rich in antioxidants. If marketed effectively, the use of this fruit could multiply many times over.”

Beginning his culinary career in 1991, the chef holds an honorary membership at the prestigious James Beard Foundation. He observes, “Recent culinary trends are increasingly influenced by Western styles. Even at Indian festivals, traditional sweets have taken a backseat, replaced by treats like baklava and cookies. We often plate dishes not for the flavour experience, but to enhance presentation, which boosts social media appeal. The true essence and joy of food are becoming less apparent. I believe a strong grasp of fundamentals is essential for ongoing innovation with simple ingredients,” states the King of Chaats.

He notes that, in the past, cream and coriander were used for garnishing to enhance flavour and texture. “But today, garnishes are often just for visual impact,” he adds.

Focusing on Chennai, chef Raj Sethia observes that local trends have become more youth-centric, and family dining spaces are shrinking.

The Master Class will take place on November 24, at Hotel The Residency Towers, T Nagar, at 3 pm.