A biryani feast, minus the meat

CHENNAI: Four varieties of biryani take centre stage at House of Idlies’ Saiva Biriyani Virundhu in T Nagar. The spread includes Basmati Dum, Kongu Nadu Vella, Donne and Empty biryani, served with six accompaniments, bread halwa and a special broccoli chilli fry.
“The idea is to explore as much as possible in vegetarian cuisine. We keep coming out with multiple concepts — breakfast, lunch, mango festival and so on. There is always something happening at House of Idlies. We wanted to do something with vegetarian food and it worked out really well. We just want to explore deep into vegetarian cuisine,” says founder Umesh V.
The inspiration came from the biryani itself and the many details that go into making it. Umesh says that, having grown up around vegetarian food, meals were always about several components — sambar, kootu, poriyal and more.
“Biryani is truly an emotion; we should agree to it because every process matters a lot,” he says. From the amount of oil and spices used to the time taken to soak and cook the rice, the rice-to-water ratio and even the final colour, he says every detail can influence the finished dish.
“Even a small bite can take you to your favourite moment of your life. People love biryani so much, so that was one reason we thought we should do something about it. Also, there are a lot of people who want to have veg biryani, so why not let's give it a try,” he adds.
For the four varieties, the team drew inspiration from home cooks, food enthusiasts and regional cooking content online. The intention was to keep the selection familiar and relatable rather than make it overly expansive.
Basmati Dum Biriyani was an easy inclusion, as the variety was already part of the restaurant’s menu. The other preparations bring their own techniques and flavour profiles, with the team attempting to retain their individual character.
The accompaniments are also an important part of the meal. The spread includes bread halwa, onion raita, kathrikkai pachadi, Empty Salna, mirchi ka salan and pudhina chutney. A broccoli chilli fry is available as a special add-on.
Umesh says even familiar sides receive attention. “Even something as simple as raita takes effort. The way the ingredients are sliced and prepared, all of that makes a lot of difference,” he says.
“The vegetarian market in Chennai has its own demand,” says Umesh. The Saiva Biriyani Virundhu is priced at Rs 400 plus GST for an unlimited serving, while a limited portion is available for Rs 220. The festival will be available for dine-in and takeaway from 12 noon onwards at House of Idlies, Bazullah Road, T Nagar, till September 30, and from October 24 to November 1.