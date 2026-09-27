A biryani feast, minus the meat

“The idea is to explore as much as possible in vegetarian cuisine. We keep coming out with multiple concepts — breakfast, lunch, mango festival and so on. There is always something happening at House of Idlies. We wanted to do something with vegetarian food and it worked out really well. We just want to explore deep into vegetarian cuisine,” says founder Umesh V.

The inspiration came from the biryani itself and the many details that go into making it. Umesh says that, having grown up around vegetarian food, meals were always about several components — sambar, kootu, poriyal and more.

“Biryani is truly an emotion; we should agree to it because every process matters a lot,” he says. From the amount of oil and spices used to the time taken to soak and cook the rice, the rice-to-water ratio and even the final colour, he says every detail can influence the finished dish.