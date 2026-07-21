97-year-old regains shoulder mobility after fully-awake keyhole surgery in Chennai

The patient had suffered a massive and irreparable rotator cuff tear after a fall at home. He endured persistent pain for nearly a month and was unable to lift his left arm despite conservative treatment.

Considering his advanced age and frail cardiac condition, doctors ruled out general anaesthesia and instead carried out the arthroscopic procedure under an interscalene regional nerve block, allowing him to remain conscious throughout the surgery. He was discharged within two days after routine post-operative care and physiotherapy.