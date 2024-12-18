90 cocaine capsules worth Rs 14.2 cr seized from Kenyan woman at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Customs officials seized 1.24 kg of cocaine worth Rs 14.2 crores and arrested a Kenyan woman at Chennai airport on Tuesday.

The sleuths were checking the passengers who arrived from Addis Ababa a few days ago and on suspicion, intercepted a 35-year-old Kenyan woman who visited Chennai on a tourist visa. The woman was evasive in her replies during interrogation and her stomach seemed strange.

Following this, the woman was taken for a scan and it was found that she had swallowed many capsules. The woman was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the procedure of removing the capsules was in progress for two days. A total of 90 capsules were removed from the stomach and each capsule contained cocaine. The officers recovered a total of 1.24 kg of Cocaine worth Rs 14.2 crore.

During an inquiry, the woman said that an International Smuggling group had sent her as a Kuruvi. The officers found that the woman had visited Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities in India multiple times. The officers arrested the woman and further investigation is on to nab the people behind the smuggling racket.