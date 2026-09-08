9-year-old girl dies after eating bajji in Tiruvallur

Girl falls ill after eating bajji

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the girl, Sreethika from Lachuvakkam village, was a Class 4 student at a private school in same area. Her father, Senthilkumar, is a police constable attached to the Sengundram police station.

On September 3, Senthilkumar took his daughter to Thandal Bazaar near Periyapalayam and bought her bajji from a shop. While eating it, Sreethika suddenly vomited and collapsed.