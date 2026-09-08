9-year-old girl dies after eating bajji in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A nine-year-old girl died after allegedly falling ill and losing consciousness while eating bajji at Thandal Bazaar near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the girl, Sreethika from Lachuvakkam village, was a Class 4 student at a private school in same area. Her father, Senthilkumar, is a police constable attached to the Sengundram police station.
On September 3, Senthilkumar took his daughter to Thandal Bazaar near Periyapalayam and bought her bajji from a shop. While eating it, Sreethika suddenly vomited and collapsed.
Senthilkumar immediately took her to Tiruvallur Government Hospital. She was later shifted to the Egmore Children hospital, Chennai, for further treatment.
Despite intensive treatment, Sreethika died on Saturday night.
Periyapalayam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report is received.