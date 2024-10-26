9-month-old dies, parents critical as Chennai family's Deepavali trip to Salem turns tragic

SALEM: A nine-month-old baby died and the parents are fighting for their life after sustaining severe injuries after the car on which they were travelling rammed the sidewall of a culvert.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the family from Chennai was travelling to their ancestral home in Salem when the accident happened.

When they were near Vazhapadi in Salem district, their car reportedly hit the sidewall of a culvert. In the impact of the collision, the child died on the spot, which the couple, Deepak Alagappan and Deivanai, suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

After receiving an alert about the accident, a team from Vazhapadi police station rushed to the spot and oversee the rescue efforts. They sent the baby's body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem examination.