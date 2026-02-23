88% of SWD works finished, claims GCC; denizens flag inconsistencies

CHENNAI: In a significant drive to complete storm water drain (SWD) works and prevent flooding, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has spent approximately Rs 6,475 crore across various schemes since 2022. This initiative covers 1,398 km of construction of storm water drains (SWDs), with 1,235 km already completed across all corporation zones.
By focusing on both the core city and vulnerable extended areas, the project aims to improve the city’s drainage landscape. GCC officials stated they have been expediting the remaining works and will complete the ongoing project by July.
Speaking to DT Next, a Corporation official said, “After the 2015 floods, the GCC planned a Detailed Project Report (DPR), and executed SWD construction in extended areas.”
According to the GCC, the civic body has spearheaded a mission since 2022 to build an improved network for seamless drainage across the city. It has invested Rs 6,475 crore to build 1,398 km of drains. To date, around 1,215 km have been completed, and work is currently underway on the remaining.
Commenting on the progress in north Chennai, Ward 4 Councillor R Jayaraman admitted that the proposed works in his ward have been completed.
“During last year’s monsoon, even heavy rainwater drained within an hour, which is a significant improvement compared to previous years,” he pointed out. “However, several areas in my ward still lack SWDs, including Jothi Nagar Main Road, Bharathi Street in Murugappa Colony, 8th Street, Thiruvathi Amman Nagar, and 2nd Street in Kamarajar Nagar. Several ward councillors in North Chennai have requested new SWDs during ward committee meetings.”
In south Chennai, residents had contrasting opinions. Harsha Koda, co-founder of the Federation of OMR Residents Associations, alleged: “Over 8,000 people reside in 20 communities on Model School Road, Sholinganallur. The Corporation has been constructing drains in this locality for more than five years, and these become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Essentially, the SWDs have turned into stagnant stormwater sumps.”
Meanwhile, projects under Singara Chennai 2.0, Flood Relief Fund, and the State Disaster Management Fund have been fully completed. These projects cover critical zones, including Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Ambattur, where 222 km of drains are now fully functional.
S Kannan, a resident of Saidapet, observed that though the GCC constructed drains each year, flawed work was visible in many areas due to a lack of coordination among officials. “For more than three months, high-power cables left over a drain have made pedestrians afraid to use the pavement,” he fumed.
In the extended areas, work is progressing in the Kovalam Basin with funding from the German Development Bank (KfW). “The works are split into three phases. Phases 1 and 2 are nearly complete, and work on Phase 3 is underway. Out of 124 km, 62 km have been completed, and the rest is expected to be finished by July,” the official said.
Officials noted that whenever development projects such as road extensions, flyovers, or Metro Rail works are initiated, existing drains must often be demolished and reconstructed. This explains why drain work appears to be happening so frequently.
Ward 148 Councillor VV Giridharan urged the council to replace the 12-year-old SWDs in his ward. “New SWDs need to be constructed across over 150 locations in my ward. New drains carry more water, preventing road damage caused by stagnation. Furthermore, new infrastructure makes it easier to clear silt before the monsoon,” he stated.
Regarding works under capital funds over the last two years, the official added that the GCC has completed 120 km of the proposed 200 km SWD works under an Rs 800 crore project in the capital fund. “Over 60% of these works are finished, and the remainder is expected to be completed within the next three months,” he added.