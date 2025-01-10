86-year-old Chennai woman receives AI-driven leadless pacemaker

CHENNAI: An 86-year-old woman successfully received a cutting-edge AI-driven, leadless pacemaker at a city hospital.

The procedure was significant for the patient as she had been facing multiple complications, including nerve occlusions, from her previous pacemaker.

The patient, a Chennai resident, received the AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker, which was only recently introduced in India.

Its next-generation technology offers a minimally invasive and safer alternative to traditional pacemakers, for patients with complex medical conditions.

Unlike conventional pacemakers, this leadless pacemaker eliminates the need for chest incisions, generator pockets, or insulated wires (leads). The device is implanted directly into the heart’s right ventricle, significantly reducing the risk of infections, lead dislodgement, and other complications.

The pacemaker weighs just 2.4 grams, has 17-year battery longevity, and a non-magnetic design, ensuring compatibility with airport scanners, MRIs, and high-voltage currents.

Dr Ravi Kumar R, senior consultant and associate clinical lead at the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at MGM Healthcare hospital, where the implant was carried out, said, “This pacemaker represents a transformative shift in cardiac care. Its minimally invasive design offers unparalleled safety and convenience. For this patient, whose previous pacemaker had caused complications, the AVEIR VR pacemaker is a game-changer.”

The leadless pacemaker addressed many of the existing health challenges by avoiding external wires and surgical pockets, which are primary sources of infections. Providing a seamless implantation and retrieval process, ideal for patients on blood thinners, dialysis, or with compromised immunity.

Dr Ravikumar further emphasised, “This technology is a beacon of hope for patients who are at high risk of complications from conventional pacemakers. By delivering precise electrical pulses to regulate the heart’s rhythm, it ensures an improved quality of life for patients with slow heart rhythms.”