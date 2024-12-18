832 graduands awarded degrees at MAHER convocation

CHENNAI: The Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (MAHER) hosted its 18th Annual Convocation ceremony at the Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Enathur, Kancheepuram, on December 16.

MAHER chancellor Jayanthi Radhakrishnan presided over the convocation, which was attended by chief patron Gomathi Radhakrishnan and pro-chancellor Akash Prabhakar. In her welcome address, Jayanthi Radhakrishnan reflected on MAHER's remarkable journey since its inception in 2004, emphasising the institution’s commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality education and contributing to the advancement of research and healthcare.

Delivering the convocation address, chief guest Padma Shri Dr V Mohan, chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai, inspired the graduands with his words of wisdom and experience, and encouraged them to embrace a service-oriented professional journey and make meaningful contributions to society.

Dr Mohan also lauded MAHER’s constituent colleges for their exceptional track record, achievements, and accreditation accolades. In recognition of his exceptional contributions to healthcare, MAHER donated Rs 10 lakh to the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation to support research and patient care services.

Prof Dr C Sridhar, Vice-Chancellor of MAHER, presented the annual report, showcasing MAHER's key achievements in institutional accreditations, curriculum development, research advancements, innovation, infrastructure expansion and student welfare initiatives.

The convocation celebrated the academic accomplishments of 832 candidates, including 705 undergraduates, 103 postgraduates, and 24 PhD scholars, who were awarded their degrees. Among them, 76 meritorious candidates were also awarded medals and certificates for exemplary performance and dedication to academic excellence in the fields of medicine, dentistry, nursing, allied health sciences and other constituent colleges of MAHER.

Standing out among them was Haritha Kumari PL, an MBBS graduate who received the highest number of medals, securing as many as 11 medals in the MBBS course.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Gomathi Radhakrishnan Distinguished Alumni Award 2024, honouring eight distinguished alumni of MAHER for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields. The Jayanthi Radhakrishnan Award for Exemplary Humanitarian Service 2024 was presented to Kamalathal, fondly known as ‘Idli Paati’, famous for her selfless service in providing affordable meals to the underprivileged. In support of her admirable humanitarian efforts, MAHER donated Rs 2 lakh.

Renowned neurosurgeon Dr KR Suresh Bapu was awarded the DSc (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his exceptional contributions to medical science and his dedication to advancing the field of microneurosurgery.