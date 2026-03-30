81% votes recorded for Bar Council election

The election was held to elect 23 members to the BCTNPY. Polling took place across a total of 168 polling stations, including 166 in Tamil Nadu and 2 in Puducherry, between 10 am and 5 pm. For the first time, the election was conducted using a QR code-based system for verification of voters' credentials. A total of 143 candidates are contesting in this election. Political leaders enrolled as advocates, including DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, also cast their votes. The counting of votes polled is scheduled to commence on April 3.