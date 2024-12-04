80-year-old suffers cardiac arrest at Chennai airport, dies

CHENNAI: An 80-year-old man who visited the Chennai Airport to collect his luggage died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ramaujalu of Vandavasi in Thiruvanamalai.

Police said Ramaujalu had returned to Chennai from the US on Monday after visiting his children. After reaching Chennai airport via Dubai, Ramaujalu realised that the airline had misplaced his luggage in the US; they promised to return it within two days.

On Tuesday morning, his luggage reached Chennai airport and by afternoon, Ramaujalu visited the airport to collect the luggage and was asked to wait near the 5th gate at the arrival terminal.

Around 2.30 pm, he fell on the floor unconscious, and some airport staff rushed him to the hospital at the airport where the doctors declared him dead due to cardiac arrest.

The airport police sent Ramaujalu’s body for postmortem to Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.