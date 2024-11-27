80-year-old bedridden man found dead in Chennai, stray dog bite suspected

CHENNAI: An 80 year-old-man who was staying at a relative’s house in Arumbakkam was found dead with injuries on his body, allegedly caused by stray dog bites. Officials from Chennai City Police are investigating if the dog bites were the cause of his death or if it was a natural death.

The deceased man was identified as Subramani. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was staying with a relative in Arumbakkam for a few years now and was bed-ridden due to age-related ailments.

On Tuesday, when the relative was away at work, a couple of stray dogs allegedly managed to enter the house and bit the elderly man. When the relative returned home, the elderly man was unresponsive after which he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

"The cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem examination results are out. We cannot confirm if the death was due to a stray dog bite as of now," said a police officer.