80-day campaign in Chennai to make child protection a social culture

Titled ‘80 Days for Child Protection’, the campaign is built around the theme ‘One Day. One Message. One Commitment’, with one a child protection message to be shared every day throughout the campaign.

The initiative seeks to move child protection beyond policies, programmes and occasional awareness drives, and encourage changes in everyday attitudes, relationships and actions towards children. The messages will cover children’s rights, different forms of violence, prevention, children’s participation, responsible responses, institutional safeguarding and collective action.