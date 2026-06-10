After 8-year RTI battle, Madras University pays alumnus Rs 10,000 compensation

P Raj Kapil, a postgraduate in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Madras and currently employed at OP Jindal Global University, had applied in 2018 for the post of project coordinator advertised by the university.

After attending an interview conducted by the Department of Criminology, Raj Kapil found that the results were never announced. Instead, the university issued a fresh notification for the same post without declaring the outcome of the earlier recruitment process.