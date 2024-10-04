8 things to know about the IAF Air show at Chennai's Marina Beach

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) would be conducting a mega airshow on the Marina Beach in the city on October 6.

The airshow is being held as part of the 92nd anniversary of the IAF observed on October 8.

1. IAF's air show display will take place at Marina Beach from 11 am to 1 pm.

2. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would witness the massive flypast at Marina Beach.

3. GCTP has announced traffic diversion and advised people to use metro and MRTS services for commuting faster.

4. The main dais will be set up in front of Vivekananda House, but the public is welcome to use the entire Marina stretch to view the aerial feast. The aircraft will fly from the lighthouse toward the Indian Naval Station (INS) Adyar.

5. Akash Ganga team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Sarang Team, LCH, Tejas, Chetak, HTT-40, Rafale, Dakota, Pilatus PC-7, Harvard, C-295, DO-228, AEW@C, Mig-29, IL-78, Mirage, P8i, Jaguar and Sukhoi are the teams performing at Marina.

6. Marina Air Show consists of 72 Aircraft which originate from Sulur, Thanjavur, Arakkonam and Bengaluru.

7. The IAF aims to make it a Limca Book of Record with the participation of about 15 lakh people.

8. Previously the Air show was held in Prayagraj last year and Chandigarh in 2022.