8 including woman sentenced to life for murdering history sheeter in Chennai

CHENNAI: Eight accused people, including a woman, were awarded life imprisonment by a sessions court in Chennai for murdering a history sheeter.

An additional sessions court in the city found all the accused guilty of murdering a youth and sentenced them to life imprisonment under Sections 302, 341, 147 and 148 of IPC and also imposed Rs 60,000 as fine.

The court also directed the State to provide compensation from the victim compensation fund through the District Legal Services Authority.

Emmanuel from Kakkan Nagar in ICF, a history sheeter, had a dispute with Ammu alias Uma Maheswari (25) and her brother Appu alias Thalapathy (25), who also hail from the same area. Emmanuel abused Ammu and made objectionable comments against her. Appu got furious over the incident and decided to murder Emmanuel.

With the assistance of his friends, Ranjith, Selva, Nepolean, Vinoth, Ilaiyakumar, Katturaja, and Appanraj, the Appu sketched a plan to kill Emmanuel.

In April 2013, Appu and others went near Emmanuel’s. Appu stabbed him first, followed by several stabs by others. After Emmanuel collapsed on the spot, they threw a heavy stone on his head, killing him on the spot.

The murder took place right in front of Emmanuel's mother. All the accused, including Ammu, were arrested by the police. As one of the accused was a minor, his case was separated for juvenile proceedings.