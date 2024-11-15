8 including Cameroon national held with meth, LSD stamps and MDMA in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested eight persons, including a Cameroon national, for alleged possession of methamphetamine and other drugs from three different locations in 24 hours from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening.

While three of them were arrested by city police officials from Neelankarai, another person was arrested from Virugambakkam on Wednesday. On Thursday, four others were arrested from Ayanavaram.

In all, the three police station teams seized a total of 59 gm of meth, 23 LSD stamps, and 167 MDMA tablets, along with 33 gm of high-quality ganja.

Those arrested by the Neelankarai police were identified as Raghu, Kannan, and a Cameroon national named Jonathan, besides a resident of Bengaluru. The police seized 51 gm of meth from them. Meanwhile, Virugambakkam police arrested one Anbugiri, for possession of 3.5 gm meth.

The arrests were made by the Neelankarai and Virugambakkam police stations following intelligence inputs.

The Ayanavaram police on Thursday arrested four people, Surya, Martin Joshua Dimothy, Rajesh, and Pradeep, for alleged possession of 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, 23 LSD stamps, 167 MDMA tablets, and 33 grams of high-potency ganja.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.