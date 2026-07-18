8 illegal water suction motors seized in Taramani

The inspection was carried out on July 16 in Ramasamy Street, Anjugam Ammal Street, Rani Ammal Street, Bharathiyar Street, Kattabomman Street and Thanthai Periyar Nagar in Ward 178 of Adyar Zone.

Metro Water officials, assisted by the police, conducted the special drive to detect illegal electric motors connected to water supply pipelines. During the inspection, officials seized 8 electric motors that had been installed illegally in Thanthai Periyar Nagar to siphon off drinking water meant for public distribution. “An earlier inspection in the same locality on June 20 had led to the seizure of 22 illegal water suction motors from different locations,” an official said.