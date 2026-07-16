8 EMU services cancelled on July 17 in Chennai

To minimise inconvenience to passengers, Southern Railway will operate special EMU services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram.

The special trains will leave Chennai Beach at 11.28 am, 12.02 pm, 12.30 pm and 1.45 pm, while return services from Tambaram to Chennai Beach will depart at 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, 4 pm and 5.24 pm. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.