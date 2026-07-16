8 EMU services cancelled on July 17 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has cancelled eight suburban EMU train services on the Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu route on Friday (July 17) due to maintenance work at the Guduvancheri yard on the Chennai Egmore–Villupuram section.
According to a Daily thanthi report, the cancelled services from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu are scheduled to depart at 11.28 am, 12.02 pm, 12.30 pm and 1.45 pm, while the return services from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach at 1.35 pm, 2.15 pm, 3 pm and 4.25 pm have also been cancelled.
To minimise inconvenience to passengers, Southern Railway will operate special EMU services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram.
The special trains will leave Chennai Beach at 11.28 am, 12.02 pm, 12.30 pm and 1.45 pm, while return services from Tambaram to Chennai Beach will depart at 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, 4 pm and 5.24 pm. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.