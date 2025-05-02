8 Bangladeshis held for staying illegally without valid documents in Chennai

CHENNAI: Eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Friday for residing illegally without valid documents in Nazarathpet, Chennai.

According to a report by Thanthi TV, police detained the individuals during an inspection.

The report further stated that the Bangladeshis had been living in a rented house and earning a livelihood by collecting discarded items along the roadside.

Earlier on April 28, Tamil Nadu Police and Delhi Police conducted a joint operation and secured, 33 Bangladeshi nationals, including children, were secured for residing illegally on the outskirts of the city.

Police sources said they were picked up from Mangadu and Kundrathur.

(With inputs from Bureau)