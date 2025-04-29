33 Bangladeshi nationals secured in Chennai for illegal stay

CHENNAI: In a joint operation of Delhi Police and TN police as many as 33 Bangladeshi nationals, including children, residing illegally in the city outskirts were secured on Monday. Police sources said that they were picked up from Mangadu and Kundrathur.

Police said that they identified those secured based on the inputs provided by an accused who was arrested by the Delhi Police. The said accused was arrested for producing forged Aadhar cards, passports, and other documents for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Investigations revealed that all the Bangladeshi nationals made a living by doing menial jobs and casual labour.

The arrested people, which include women, elderly people, and children, are also being investigated to determine who provided shelter to these illegal immigrants over the past year.

They have been detained at a community welfare centre in Kolapakkam, near Mangadu and the building has been brought under heavy security.

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, security agencies are keeping a close watch on foreign nationals and illegal immigrants.