74-yr-old held for sexually abusing 6-year-old

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 74-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old girl in Tirumangalam.
The police said that the accused ran an eatery and was a neighbour of the victim. The girl used to visit his house to play. Recently, seeing the girl in distress, her parents inquired and found that the elderly man had sexually abused her; after which they approached the Thirumangalam All Women Police Station.
After investigations confirmed sexual abuse, the 74-year-old was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.